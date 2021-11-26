Concert night typically generates all sorts of excitement across any venue hours before the curtain goes up. But when the act is the Bellamy Brothers, that excitement increases, oh, about 10-fold.
A recent concert at The Mansion Theater in Branson, Mo., bore all that out. Generally, it all starts at load-in. The Bellamy Brothers Band is all over the place ... backstage, lobby or maybe coming off the bus. It’s amazing how charismatic and popular Rocky Marvel, Jim Heep, Gaylen Butler, Randy Hall, Stephanie Wilson-Hall, et al actually are. They are very accessible, sign autographs, pose for pictures, etc. It’s no wonder (and no exaggeration, either) that the Bellamys’ band probably has just as big a following as many of the mainstream country acts of today.
Now, let’s spring forward to the curtain going up and that beautifully simplistic introduction that I’ve come to love: “Ladies and Gentlemen, please welcome Howard and David, the Bellamy Brothers.” As “Feelin’ The Feeling” kicks off the next 120 minutes or so of wonderful bliss, I’m in my happy place, not wanting the evening to end, and I could tell from the nonstop screams across the building I had plenty of company!
The reason why is two-fold. I’ve already told you about this magnificent band, but the major reason this was a sellout crowd that night in Branson (and everywhere) are those wonderful songs ... 14 of which have gone No. 1 in the U.S. alone, including “I Love You (For All The Wrong Reasons),” “Do You Love As Good As You Look?” “Redneck Girl,” “Old Hippie,” “I’d Lie To You For Your Love,” “You Ain’t Just Whistlin’ Dixie,” “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)” and many, many more. Wow.
Incredibly, there have been more than two dozen other hits never before released in the States.
In their incredible 45 years of touring (happily with no signs of slowing down), the Brothers have more top duo nominations, as well as being the busiest and most heavily traveled group, going all over the world ... several times, in fact, in their 200-plus dates a year.
Now you know why myself and thousands of others are such huge Bellamy Brothers fans. I also can’t wait to review their newest CD, “Covers From The Brothers.” I’m hearing great things about it. It’s available from the Bellamys’ website.
See you at one of their 2022 shows, friends, because it’s a pretty safe bet they”ll be somewhere close to us soon the way they work.
