Beebe School Board recognizes several

TOP: The Beebe School Board recognized the shooting sports team Monday. Pictured are (from left) board member Chris McElmurry, board Secretary Clay Goff, board member Martha Farmer, team members Lindley Henson, Tanner Duke, Louden Cupp, Cole Dismang, Dylan Kimbriel, Rhonda Bisbee, Aaron Wilkerson, Cooper Handly, Chase Gaines, Cohen Barnes, Will Ginder and Caleb Barnes and board Vice President Bennie Brock Jr. Board President Jason Smith is pictured in the back row. ABOVE: Beebe Early Childhood students were recognized at the School Board meeting Monday night for high growth on the NWEA map reading and math assessments. Pictured with the students are School Board President Jason Smith and board member Martha Farmer.

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

