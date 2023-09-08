“Wrecked” by White County native Nichole Rose recently won gold in the Readers’ Favorite International Book Awards in the Romance General category.
The novel is a “story of love, loss, and redemption that has captured readers’ hearts worldwide.”
“Wrecked” tells the story of Rafe, a mafia boss with a tragic past. When he meets Amalia, the sister of the lawyer who betrayed him, he realizes that “he’ll do whatever it takes to earn her heart, even if it means destroying the criminal empire he sacrificed everything – including his twin brother – to build.”
“Told from a dual point of view, we see firsthand the raw emotions, conflict, fear and dread each character experiences. The dark themes and Rafe’s obsessive nature with Amalia pulled me in, and I enjoyed every second,” writes Ammaarah Seboa in her review for Readers’ Favorite.
The Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to New York Times best-sellers and celebrities.
Rose, who is from Beebe, has published more than 70 titles. Her books feature “headstrong, curvy women and the overprotective men who can’t live without them.” Rose has a master’s degree in criminal justice, which she puts to use doing book research. This is her second year winning gold in the awards. Last year, her short romantic comedy, “Romancing the Cowboy,” won the Romance General category award.
“I am beyond thrilled to receive this award for the second year in a row,” Rose said. “‘Wrecked’ is very close to my heart, and I am so grateful to everyone who has read and loved it. This book is a testament to the power of love and the resilience of the human spirit, and I hope that readers continue to fall in love with Rafe and Amalia’s story.”
