Beebe florist selected to decorate inaugural ball

Kelly Warden of Beebe was among 12 floral designers from Arkansas selected to participate in designing the florals for the Arkansas Governor's Inaugural Ball, held at the Statehouse Convention Center on Jan. 10.
Warden and others selected created over 289 table centerpieces to seat 3,000 people as well as decorated the foyer and the entryway leading to the ballroom and arrangements for all the bars.
“I was asked to be team leader for the entryway production,” Warden said. “Through the process we used over 25,000 roses and 8,000 hydrangeas as well as many, many other upscale flowers. It was a total of 12 designers that worked for three long full days producing the most magnificent showcase of flowers.”
Warden is in her 36th year as a floral designer and said she has never done an event “this large and caliber.”
“It is so over-the-top gorgeous,” she said. “It has been the most wonderful experience working with such talented designers from all corners of the state.
“This has been an incredible honor and I am so thrilled to represent central Arkansas, White County and my dream hometown of Beebe.”
Warden began floral design in Europe in 1986 and then years later came to the states to learn American floral design. She has lived in Beebe almost 18 years and opened her store, A Perfect Bloom, in 2017.
