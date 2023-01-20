Beebe florist selected to decorate inaugural ball

Kelly Warden of Beebe stands next to a bouquet of flowers at the Arkansas Governor's Inaugural Ball. The bouquets took 12 designers three days to complete and included 25,000 roses and 8,000 hydrangeas.

Kelly Warden of Beebe was among 12 floral designers from Arkansas selected to participate in designing the florals for the Arkansas Governor's Inaugural Ball, held at the Statehouse Convention Center on Jan. 10.

Warden and others selected created over 289 table centerpieces to seat 3,000 people as well as decorated the foyer and the entryway leading to the ballroom and arrangements for all the bars.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.