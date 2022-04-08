The Beebe Chamber of Commerce will host its annual banquet Thursday at Union Valley Baptist Church on U.S. Highway 64 beginning at 6 p.m.
This year, the Chamber will honor Hometown Heroes and the keynote speaker will be Republican governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
“Chamber businesses and community leaders gather to reflect on the previous year’s accomplishments and recognizes various businesses and individuals during an awards presentation,” Executive Director Camille Stout said.
The event will include food, silent auction, speaker and entertainment.
“As we reflect on the unique circumstances of the past couple of years, it is exciting to be back in person and have the opportunity to share an overview of all the wonderful things that have happened with the Beebe Chamber of Commerce,” Stout said.
Each year, the chamber celebrates area leaders who are an active participant and supporter of chamber activities.
“During the banquet we recognize an individual who contributes to the economic, civic, non-profit, commercial or educational interest of the Beebe area in the Volunteer of the Year award,” Stout said.
Other awards include Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and this year, a Hometown Hero of the Year.
“Beebe has always been a secret gem here in central Arkansas and this night is a night to honor and recognize our wonderful community, businesses and chamber members,” Stout said. “This is the time we all come together for a fun evening.”
For more information, call (501) 882-8135, email beebe chamberofcommerce@gmail.com or visit beebechamber.ticketleap.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.