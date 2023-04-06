The Beebe Chamber of Commerce will host its annual banquet Thursday at Arkansas State University-Beebe in the Centennial Bank Gymnasium at 6 p.m.
The theme this year is getting “Back to Our Roots.” Each table will feature a historical photo of Beebe and various signs will be around the room displaying the history of Beebe.
Chamber businesses and community leaders will gather to "reflect on the previous year’s accomplishments" and recognize various businesses and individuals during an awards presentation. The evening includes food, silent auction, networking and entertainment.
“As we reflect on all the fun events, accomplishments of our community and members this past year,” chamber Executive Director Camille Stout said, “it is exciting to have the opportunity to share an overview of all the wonderful things that have happened with the Beebe Chamber of Commerce.”
Each year, the chamber celebrates local leaders who are an active participant and supporter of chamber activities.
"During the annual banquet, we recognize the highest and most distinguished award given by the Beebe Chamber of Commerce the Dr. Ruth Couch Lifetime Service award," Stout said. "This award is given to an individual that has made a significant and enduring contribution to our community through leadership, inspiration and positively influenced those in the community."
Additional awards announced will be the Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Beebe Public School Teacher of the Year, Classified Employee of the Year, ASU-Beebe Outstanding Faculty and Outstanding Staff award and again this year Beebe Hometown Hero.
“Beebe has always been a secret gem here in central Arkansas and this night is a night to honor and recognize our wonderful community, businesses and chamber members,” Stout said. “This is the time we all come together for a fun evening.”
The ticket prices are $60 for an individual member and a member table of eight is $400; or $70 for an individual non-member and a non-member table of eight is $450. If an individual or business would like to become a “Friend of the Banquet,” the sponsorship is $500. The business name will be featured at the banquet on a sign and social media leading up to the banquet.
