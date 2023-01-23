Ballet Arkansas will present five public performances of “Sleeping Beauty” set to Tchaikovsky’s score in February.
The production will feature the professional dancers of Ballet Arkansas and nearly 100 community performers ages 9 and up from all across the state.
“‘Sleeping Beauty’ is one of the most beloved productions of the classical era, and is perhaps the world’s most treasured tale,” Michael Fothergill, the troupe’s executive and artistic director, said. “The ballet is a spectacle of classical technique, featuring brilliantly crafted choreography and pantomime. Infused with folklore and humor, the production really is perfect for balletomanes and young audiences alike.”
Productions will be held Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. The performance runs approximately two hours with a 15-minute intermission. Tickets start at $30 and are available at www.ballet arkansas.org/tickets, by contacting Tututix at 855-222-2849 Option 1, and at the door, as available. UA-PTC CHARTS Theater is located at 3000 W. Scenic Drive in North Little Rock.
Ballet Arkansas will present two discounted student matinee performances serving kindergarten to 12th-grade children across the state on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Each student matinee performance includes a study guide, and a Q&A with the dancers and artistic staff of Ballet Arkansas during intermission, providing a behind-the-scenes look of the production. Final reservations for school groups are due by Feb. 2. Student matinee performance details are available at balletarkansas.org/student-matinees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.