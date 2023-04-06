Ballet Arkansas and the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau announce the return of Ballet Arkansas Presents Live at the Plaza: Culture in Community this month at Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St. in North Little Rock, provided free to the public.

“In light of the recent tornadoes, we rebranded our Live at the Plaza series to include the tagline ‘Culture in Community.’ The arts have a profound ability to heal communities by uplifting, inspiring and providing a sense of belonging to residents,” said Michael Fothergill, executive and artistic director of Ballet Arkansas. “The arts provide a haven to all Arkansans, especially when times are tough, and it’s our hope that Live at the Plaza performances will provide meaningful opportunities for central Arkansas residents to come together in unity and experience the transformative power of dance.”

