Ballet Arkansas and the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau announce the return of Ballet Arkansas Presents Live at the Plaza: Culture in Community this month at Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St. in North Little Rock, provided free to the public.
“In light of the recent tornadoes, we rebranded our Live at the Plaza series to include the tagline ‘Culture in Community.’ The arts have a profound ability to heal communities by uplifting, inspiring and providing a sense of belonging to residents,” said Michael Fothergill, executive and artistic director of Ballet Arkansas. “The arts provide a haven to all Arkansans, especially when times are tough, and it’s our hope that Live at the Plaza performances will provide meaningful opportunities for central Arkansas residents to come together in unity and experience the transformative power of dance.”
Live performances will include works of classical and contemporary dance by world-renowned choreographers and make use of the stage, water features and open spaces in Argenta Plaza. Composers include Franz Schubert, Astor Piazzolla, Gabriel Faure, Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky, Ludwig Minkus, Johann Sebastian Bach and a handful of others.
- Wednesday, April 26, 7 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday, April 30, 6 p.m.
Performances run between 50-60 minutes.
“On behalf of the North Little Rock CVB, I’d like to extend our thoughts and prayers to those in our community who have been impacted by the recent tornadoes,” said Erica Warden, director of events. “Our hope is that central Arkansas will find respite and an outlet during this weekend of ballet at Argenta Plaza. We also hope to host a community drive during the performances to help meet our community’s needs and will have more information soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.