The Ballet Arkansas board of directors and event chairpersons Amber Bagley and Amy Galdamez will present “Tango Rojo,” the 11th annual Turning Pointe Gala, in April.
This year's Argentine-themed gala is a celebration of South American dance, music and cuisine. The Turning Pointe Gala is Ballet Arkansas's premiere annual fundraiser, in support of its professional artists, productions and education programs.
This year’s event will be held on April 1 from 6-10 p.m. at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, with masters of ceremony Dawn Scott and Adam Bledsoe. The event will include a reception with live music by JAZZ R US and specialty drinks, a silent and live auction, a seated dinner and performances by Ballet Arkansas, and dancing and live music provided by the Dizzy 7 band. Frank Lawrence, CEO of The Athletic Clubs, will be presented with the “Above the Barre” award for community leadership and arts advocacy.
Ballet Arkansas was founded in 1978, and is ranked among the top 100 Ballet Companies in America by the Dance Data Project. The organization presents an annual season featuring the classics, masterworks of American dance and premieres. Funds raised from the gala will support outreach programs and performances.
Tickets are $250 for an individual and $2,000 for a table sponsor (10 guests). Guests that cannot attend may register to participate in the silent auction or make a donation to Ballet Arkansas that will go toward the Gala fundraising goal.
