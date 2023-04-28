Ballet Arkansas will present “New Works,” the first dance production at the reimagined Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts on May 4 and May 6.

The program will take place in the museum’s Glass Box and will feature five world premieres created by the Company Artists of Ballet Arkansas inspired by pieces from the Arkansas Museum of Fine Art’s permanent collection.

