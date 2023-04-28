Ballet Arkansas will present “New Works,” the first dance production at the reimagined Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts on May 4 and May 6.
The program will take place in the museum’s Glass Box and will feature five world premieres created by the Company Artists of Ballet Arkansas inspired by pieces from the Arkansas Museum of Fine Art’s permanent collection.
“As a partner company in residence at AMFA, we thought it was important to make use of the concert to highlight connections between the visual and performing arts. The disciplines often draw inspiration from one another and we’re hoping to connect the dots and get the audience excited about what both Ballet Arkansas and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts have to offer,” says Michael Fothergill, executive and artistic director of Ballet Arkansas. “We’re fortunate that Catherine Walworth of the museum’s curatorial team will play a role in the program, introducing attendees to the art and providing valuable background information about the artists.”
Patrons will first be introduced to the art that inspired the evening’s choreographers. Then each choreographer will present his or her work and engage in a Q&A session about their creative process.
“We will not reveal which artworks the choreographers chose until the end of the performance. Patrons will have an opportunity to guess who chose what, and I have a feeling they’re going to be surprised. It just goes to show you, inspiration can take all sorts of forms,” Fothergill said.
Ballet Arkansas will present two public performances at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Glass Box, on Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m. The performance runs approximately 60 minutes. Tickets are $40 and are available at www.balletarkansas.org/tickets, by contacting Tututix at 855-222-2849 Option 1, and at the door, as available.
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is located at 501 E. 9th St. in Little Rock. For more information, visit www. balletarkansas.org.
