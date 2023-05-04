Ballet Arkansas’s 45th anniversary season will feature program expansions, performance opportunities for community performers, world premieres and “fresh takes on beloved stories.”

“[This] season is our love letter to the people of Arkansas who have supported us over the past 4 1/2 decades,” Michael Fothergill, the organization's executive and artistic director, said. “We are excited to present bold plans for the future and to expand our program reach into venues throughout the state.”

