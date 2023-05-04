Ballet Arkansas’s 45th anniversary season will feature program expansions, performance opportunities for community performers, world premieres and “fresh takes on beloved stories.”
“[This] season is our love letter to the people of Arkansas who have supported us over the past 4 1/2 decades,” Michael Fothergill, the organization's executive and artistic director, said. “We are excited to present bold plans for the future and to expand our program reach into venues throughout the state.”
Fothergill said the season is one of both reflection and planning.
“As we celebrate this milestone, it's important to both look back on our past and honor those who have helped us get to where we are today, and look forward to the future with excitement and optimism. We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from our community over the years, and for the many talented individuals, both past and present, who have contributed … It's a privilege to be a part of an organization that has brought so much joy and beauty to the lives of so many people, and we are excited to continue to grow and evolve in the years to come.”
Season productions and special events
Back the Ballet Day, June 16: This is an annual day of giving in support of the organization's K-12 education programs and community outreach initiatives. Donations may be made online at balletarkansas.org/donate.
Live at the Plaza, Sept. 6-10: Rescheduled to the fall due to inclement weather in the spring of 2023, North Little Rock Tourism presents “Live at the Plaza,” a series of free mixed repertory performances that make use of the plaza’s architectural features and that premieres classical excerpts and works.
45th anniversary Season Opening Reception, Sept. 30: This is a celebration of the organization’s artists and programming. Attendees will mingle with the artistic staff and dancers and be the first to preview choreography from “Wonderland: Alice’s Epic Adventure.”
World Premiere of “Wonderland: Alice’s Epic Adventure,” Oct. 19-22: A reimagining of “Alice's Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll, this production will feature projection and 360 sound, costumes and sets, world premiere choreography by Executive and Artistic Director Michael Fothergill and the talents of community performers.
Down the Rabbit Hole Tea, Oct. 21: Guests will join Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit and additional costumed characters for a Wonderland-themed tea. Attendees will experience a suite from “Wonderland: Alice’s Epic Adventure” and will have opportunities to take photos with the cast of characters and purchase themed merchandise.
45th anniversary Nutcracker Spectacular, Dec. 8-10: This is the largest and longest-running holiday production in Arkansas, featuring live music by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and a cast and crew of nearly 400. Featuring the professional dancers of Ballet Arkansas and a community cast of children and adults, performances are set to Tchaikovsky’s paramount score, and this year’s production will feature special guests, including Santa, and updates to the choreography and costumes.
Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea, Dec. 8-10: Includes a teatime, activities, a storybook reading and an exclusive performance from Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and characters from the “45th anniversary Nutcracker Spectacular.”
Swan Lake, Feb. 16-18, 2024: Set to Tchaikovsky’s magical score, Ballet Arkansas will present a production of Marius Petipa’s classic featuring costumes and sets, and a community cast of children and adults.
Community cast auditions
45th anniversary Nutcracker Spectacular and Swan Lake Community Cast Audition, Aug. 18-20: Adults and children ages 6 and older are invited to audition at Shuffles & Ballet II. The same weekend, children ages 9 and older are invited to audition for Swan Lake at Shuffles & Ballet II.
Wonderland: Alice’s Epic Adventure Community Cast Audition, Aug. 26-27: Children ages 10 and older are invited to audition.
Tickets
