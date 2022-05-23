The new commander at the Bald Knob VFW Post 10007, Hollis Vernetti, will be sworn in during the Arkansas State VFW Convention to be held in June.
Vernetti enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after Sept. 11, 2001. Her career started in security forces. She did three tours, one in Kandahar, Afghanistan, one in Tikrit, Iraq and one in Kirkuk, Iraq, before reclassing. After three tours, with boots on the ground, she felt she wanted one more tour and was sent to Bagram, Afghanistan, as an air evacuation medic. She finished her career working at Sam Houston’s joint base hospital.
“My family is steeped in military history,” she said. “My father is a Vietnam veteran. My grandfather was in WWII, and both of my great-uncles were Batan Death March survivors and B24 bomber navigators. It was my obligation and honor to continue our legacy of service. It was and will always remain the greatest privilege to have worn the uniform of the United States Air Force.”
In addition to a new commander, the VFW also will welcome a new quartermaster, David Curl.
Curl was an OH-58A mechanic in 1990. He served in the scout platoon as a 67A until going active Army in 1991-97. He spent three years in Germany in an aviation intermediate maintenance unit and ETSd from Fort Drum, N.Y. He finished enlistment in the 229th Med-Evac and then volunteered for the Carthage Area Rescue Squad as a driver/emergency medical technician-D/and execration specialist serving in C. Med 39th Support Battalion. It was with the 39th that he served in Iraq in 2003-05 and the Hurricane Katrina relief efforts. He now lives in Russell.
