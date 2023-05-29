Zoey McGillvray, a senior at Bald Knob High School, recently received the $5,000 Marshall H. Hughes Memorial Scholarship from the Arkansas School Boards Association Educational Foundation.
The scholarship, which is named in memory of former Beardsley Public Finance employee Marshall R. Hughes, is awarded to an overall statewide winner selected from college freshman scholarship applicants. It is awarded to a graduating high school senior who is a son/daughter/legal ward of an Arkansas school board member and who will attend an Arkansas institution of higher learning in the fall. The awards are based on a student’s academic record and leadership potential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.