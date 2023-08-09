It was sea of Bulldog blue at the Bald Knob School District’s back-to-school breakfast for teachers and staff at 8 a.m. in the high school cafeteria Monday.
The theme, “We Grow Together,” set the stage for the school year’s vision and 1970s décor, and door prizes were given to encourage teachers and staff throughout the year.
Bald Knob Mayor Gary Looney attended with Police Chief Larry House and the Bald Knob Police Department as well as Fire Chief Danny Holobaugh and Southern Bank’s Vince Vire, a community partner. Bald Knob School Board members and Superintendent and Rotary President Melissa Gipson also participated in the event. John Blankenship, transportation director, led the prayer.
Bald Knob School Board Secretary Paul Johnston said the focus of teachers and staff must be the students.
“We can’t be content with status quo and daily routines that aren’t working,” he said. “There may be a better way to lead, and it takes hard work and dedication to get our students to achieve more.”
The breakfast included fruit pizza with assorted fresh fruit slices, biscuits and sausage gravy, bacon, ham and sausage, hashbrown casserole, scrambled eggs, coffee, orange juice and punch. Popcorn balls and door prizes were also gifted to raffle ticket winners, and attendees could get their photos made at two photo booths, including a peace sign and 1970s-era Volkswagen bus. Johnston said the vision for the school year is “Working Together to See Students Achieve at Higher Levels.”
Kellie Smith, director of the Bald Knob Public Education Foundation and a fifth-grade teacher at H.B. Luker Elementary School, discussed how the foundation gives scholarships to seniors at graduation to help with college, vocational and trade school expenses. Last year, the foundation granted 20 scholarships worth about $22,000. Funds for the scholarships come from people in the community as well as teachers and staff within the school district.
“We are embarking on an incredible journey of learning this year with great opportunities for positive celebrations ahead,” Gipson said. “Our schools have been hard at work over the summer ensuring the upcoming academic year is one of growth, learning and safety. Our teachers and staff are delighted to welcome our students back to school and dedicated to providing them with the highest quality education and support. We are committed to fostering a supportive learning environment where each student can thrive and excel in our district’s core values — pride, achievement and integrity.”
