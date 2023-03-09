The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame 2023 inductees were announced at a hybrid ceremony March 6 at Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock and included a Bald Knob restaurant.

The Bulldog Restaurant of Bald Knob was among three to make the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The other two were Kream Kastle of Blytheville and Ozark Cafe of Jasper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.