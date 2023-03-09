The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame 2023 inductees were announced at a hybrid ceremony March 6 at Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock and included a Bald Knob restaurant.
The Bulldog Restaurant of Bald Knob was among three to make the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The other two were Kream Kastle of Blytheville and Ozark Cafe of Jasper.
“Our 2023 inductees represent some of the best food in Arkansas,” said Mike Mills, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “Food tells the story of Arkansas’s culinary heritage and it’s an honor to celebrate the people, places and events that serve this story to Arkansas residents and visitors alike.”
Earlier that day, in conjunction with the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, an Arkansas Food Hall of Fame-themed mural was dedicated at the Ben E. Keith Main Street Pocket Park, 711 Main St., also in downtown Little Rock.
Arkansas Heritage launched the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame program in 2016 to celebrate the state's “unique food traditions, and to educate Arkansans about our diverse food culture and heritage. The program recognizes Arkansas’s legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events across the state. The downtown Little Rock mural illustrates this commitment to food and foodies in Arkansas and it portrays seven individual vignettes highlighting unique aspects of the state’s food culture.”
“This mural combines two of Arkansas’s favorite things: art and food,” said Gabe Holmstrom, executive director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership. “Public art brings energy to an area and we are proud to utilize our public art grant program to support the creation of this piece. We invite all visitors and locals to come downtown to enjoy this mural.”
Nominations for the seventh class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame were submitted from all 75 Arkansas counties for the program’s five categories. Finalists were announced in January from more than 1,800 nominations.
- Jamie McAfee, Pine Bluff Country Club (Jefferson County)
- Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-Off (Columbia County)
- Bohemia Restaurant, formerly of Hot Springs (Garland County)
- Community Bakery of Little Rock (Pulaski County)
