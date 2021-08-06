The Bulldog Restaurant in Bald Knob is among several recently visited by food historian, author and enthusiastic foodie Kat Robinson for “Arkansas Dairy Bars: Neat Eats and Cool Treats” to be aired Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. on Arkansas PBS.

“Dairy bars – by their own natural construction – are likely the best prepared restaurants for pandemic times,” Robinson said. “I hope to share ways to enjoy Arkansas cuisine safely while encouraging diners to patronize these mom-and-pop establishments that are feeding communities.

“I traveled across this marvelous state to introduce viewers to all the folks from these locations, share what we found to eat and show how these establishments have been able to survive all these years.”

Other establishments to be featured include:

Feltner’s Whatta-Burger in Russellville

Bailey’s Dairy Treat in Hot Springs

Dairyette in Mount Ida

Susie Q Malt Shop in Rogers

Burge’s Hickory Smoked Turkeys and Hams in Lewisville and Little Rock

Ray’s in Monticello

Salem Dairy Bar in Benton

Kream Kastle in Blytheville

Hamburger Station in Paragould

Troy’s Drive-In in DeWitt

The Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock

Daisy Queen in Marshall

“Dairy Bars: Neat Eats &and Cool Treats” will also air Aug. 22 at 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.; Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. on ARPBS-4 WORLD; and Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. on ARPBS-2 CREATE.

For more information, visit myarpbs.org/dairybars.

