The Bulldog Restaurant in Bald Knob is among several recently visited by food historian, author and enthusiastic foodie Kat Robinson for “Arkansas Dairy Bars: Neat Eats and Cool Treats” to be aired Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. on Arkansas PBS.
“Dairy bars – by their own natural construction – are likely the best prepared restaurants for pandemic times,” Robinson said. “I hope to share ways to enjoy Arkansas cuisine safely while encouraging diners to patronize these mom-and-pop establishments that are feeding communities.
“I traveled across this marvelous state to introduce viewers to all the folks from these locations, share what we found to eat and show how these establishments have been able to survive all these years.”
Other establishments to be featured include:
Feltner’s Whatta-Burger in Russellville
Bailey’s Dairy Treat in Hot Springs
Dairyette in Mount Ida
Susie Q Malt Shop in Rogers
Burge’s Hickory Smoked Turkeys and Hams in Lewisville and Little Rock
Ray’s in Monticello
Salem Dairy Bar in Benton
Kream Kastle in Blytheville
Hamburger Station in Paragould
Troy’s Drive-In in DeWitt
The Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock
Daisy Queen in Marshall
“Dairy Bars: Neat Eats &and Cool Treats” will also air Aug. 22 at 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.; Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. on ARPBS-4 WORLD; and Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. on ARPBS-2 CREATE.
For more information, visit myarpbs.org/dairybars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.