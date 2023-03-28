First Community Bank has announced that Megan Downs has been promoted to branch manager for the financial institution’s full-service branch location at 159 U.S. Highway 167 in Bald Knob.

Downs has 17 years of experience in the banking industry, and in her new role as branch manager, she will oversee the operations at the branch while managing resources and staff.

