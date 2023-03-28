First Community Bank has announced that Megan Downs has been promoted to branch manager for the financial institution’s full-service branch location at 159 U.S. Highway 167 in Bald Knob.
Downs has 17 years of experience in the banking industry, and in her new role as branch manager, she will oversee the operations at the branch while managing resources and staff.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to continue to serve Bald Knob and the surrounding communities in this new capacity,” Downs said. “It is a privilege to be able to work for a financial institution that takes such pride in providing the true community bank experience in my own hometown.”
Downs joined First Community Bank in 2010 and has previously held positions as a teller and loan support assistant. As an active member of her community, Downs is a member of the Bald Knob Lions Club, and she serves on the board of directors of the Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce. She and her husband, Erik, have three children: Ashlee (25), Wyatt (14) and Charlee (8).
“I am thrilled to promote Megan to branch manager,” said David Wood, executive vice president, market president for the Bald Knob, Searcy, Cabot and Beebe regions of First Community Bank. “She strives to give our customers extraordinary service each and every day, and I am confident in her abilities to lead the Bald Knob branch successfully.”
