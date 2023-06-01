Bald Knob recovery program celebrates graduate

Timothy “Clint” Davidson of Batesville recently graduated from the six-month Phase I program at the Life In Victory Recovery Center in Bald Knob.
“Timothy contacted me last winter while he was in White County jail, and I spoke to him multiple times before I started doing any legwork for him,” Life In Victory Recovery Center Administrator/Assistant Director Bryan Steward said. “Davidson gave me some of his background and told me about his history with drugs, alcohol and about legal charges he was facing.”
Steward said he is always careful when speaking to potential residents while they are incarcerated.
“In my experiences, some will say and promise anything to be released into a facility and then quickly flip stories once they are free and wind up leaving and continue leading the life they led before they got arrested previously,” he said.
As administrator/assistant director of Life in Victory, Steward said there is an understanding with the courts where he sends recommendation letters instead of acceptance letters for potential residents that were incarcerated.
“The recommendation would be essentially the same as the acceptance but under one condition, and that being a court order to our program,” he said. “We felt this would separate the ones that just wanted out of jail from the ones that genuinely wanted to seek help.”
Davidson accepted the opportunity of the court order.
“On Dec. 6, 2022, I submitted a recommendation letter to the courts for Davidson, and through much correspondence with both Davidson and the courts, he was able to be released and was brought to our facility in Bald Knob,” Steward said. “He arrived on Dec. 22 and after he got settled in for a bit, it seemed as though he wanted to hit the ground running.”
Steward added that Davidson progressed rapidly in his recovery.
“He always did what he was asked to do, and most of the time he would take it upon himself to act when he would see something that needed to be done,” he said. “He has always been faithful in attending worship services, morning Bible studies and participating in two Celebrate Recovery sessions per week. Davidson’s growth as a person and in God was exemplary and he was promoted to a leader in the facility within two months of walking through our doors.”
Steward said Davidson set a good example to the other residents during his stay.
“Always positive and upbeat and ready to encourage the newer residents when they are questioning if they are doing the right thing by staying in the program,” he said. “We couldn’t ask for anyone better than Davidson in our program.”
Davidson graduated the six-month Phase I of the program May 28 and “he was proud to say that he was staying for the second phase, which is an additional six months.”
Davidson has been working with the pallet crew on the premises, building new pallets and refurbishing the old.
“He did so well at this task the owner of the operation made him the supervisor position,” Steward said. “During his stay, he has not only been working on pallets and staying clean, but also with his walk with God, and word of his improvements have gotten out and his family visits with him here at the facility regularly, and many of those bridges, that he believed he had burned, have started being rebuilt.”
Steward said he is proud of Davidson.
“We are so happy he is staying to assist us in procuring the nearby Camp Powderfork in Bald Knob and expanding our center to hold 160 beds for other men around the state that would come to us for their recovery and have residents here like Davidson to look to for hope that they, one day, will be a success story like so many others that have been through our program.”
For more information about the program, email vlife9490@gmail.com and ask for Steward or Director Randy Sherrill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.