Bald Knob recovery program celebrates graduate

Timothy “Clint” Davidson of Batesville celebrates his graduation from the six-month Phase I program at the Life In Victory Recovery Center in Bald Knob surrounded by Administrator/Assistant Director Bryan Steward, Director Randy Sherrill, Don Pettit, Donnie Schmidt and family and friends.

 Contributed photo

Timothy “Clint” Davidson of Batesville recently graduated from the six-month Phase I program at the Life In Victory Recovery Center in Bald Knob.

“Timothy contacted me last winter while he was in White County jail, and I spoke to him multiple times before I started doing any legwork for him,” Life In Victory Recovery Center Administrator/Assistant Director Bryan Steward said. “Davidson gave me some of his background and told me about his history with drugs, alcohol and about legal charges he was facing.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.