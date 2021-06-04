Bald Knob Public Education Foundation awards scholarships

Fifteen graduating seniors received $20,000 in scholarships through the Bald Knob Public Education Foundation Inc.
Scholarship funds are provided by community patrons and endowment funds. The purpose of the nonprofit foundation is to encourage student academic achievement through scholarships for college or technical institutes, partial tuition for concurrent credit classes and teacher mini grants for innovative activities for students to excel.
Scholarship recipients for 2021 and the scholarship(s) they received included:
Gabe Biram, Michael Wammack Memorial Scholarship $500 and Bald Knob Staff Scholarship $250.
Braylie Burns Billy Wayne Emde Memorial Technical Academic Scholarship $1,000.
Kaden Cox, Patricia Martin Memorial Scholarship $500 and Bald Knob Staff Scholarship $250.
Jonathan Harrell, Lena Wilkison Memorial Scholarship $2,000.
Kyleigh Hepner, Kenyata Haynes Memorial Scholarship $1,000 and Class of 1954 Alumni Scholarship in Honor of Georgia Stone Byrd $500.
Jacqueline Hernandez, Hazel Laster Memorial Scholarship $1,000 and Bald Knob Staff Scholarship $500.
Zachary Johnson, Cheryl Evans Memorial Scholarship $500 and Bald Knob Staff Scholarship $250.
Breanna Molaison, David Oaks Memorial Scholarship $1,000 and Bald Knob Staff Scholarship $1,000.
Maddy Roberts, Bradley G. Roberts Memorial Scholarship $1,000 and Bald Knob Staff Scholarship $500.
Mikayla Shaw, Bald Knob Staff Scholarship $1,500 and Class of 1954 Alumni Scholarship in Honor of Georgia Stone Byrd $500.
Sillar Swearngin, Juanita Litzelfelner Memorial Scholarship $1,000.
Hunter Varnell, Patricia Martin Memorial Scholarship $500, Bald Knob Staff Scholarship $250.
Kelby Webb, McGillvray Family Memorial Scholarship In Honor of Jessica Louann McGillvray Koenig, Brian McGillvray and Agnes McGillvray $1,000 and Bald Knob Staff Scholarship $1,000.
Camran Williams, James & Linda Staggs Scholarship $1,000.
Michael Wingo, Lena Wilkison Memorial Scholarship $1,000 and Cheryl Evans Memorial Scholarship $500.
The doundation, established in 1994, is a nonprofit community-based organization. Donations are tax deductible and can be made online or mailed to 103 W. Park St. in Bald Knob.
