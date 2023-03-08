Bald Knob graduate among finalists

Alec Bowden was named a finalist for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management Presidential Management Fellows Program.

A 2017 Bald Knob High School graduate is among 850 finalists in the U.S. Office of Personnel Management Presidential Management Fellows Program.

Alec Bowden graduated from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro in 2021 with a bachelor's in exercise science and will graduate from Florida State University in May with a master's in public health with a concentration in public health promotion and behavior.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.