Bald Knob graduate among finalists

A 2017 Bald Knob High School graduate is among 850 finalists in the U.S. Office of Personnel Management Presidential Management Fellows Program.
Alec Bowden graduated from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro in 2021 with a bachelor's in exercise science and will graduate from Florida State University in May with a master's in public health with a concentration in public health promotion and behavior.
Bowden is the son of Dana Amis of Ward and Josh Bowden of Tampa, Fla., and grandson of Terry Crowder of Bald Knob.
More than 10,000 individuals from around the world applied for the 45th year of the federal government’s premier leadership development program for advanced degree holders.
“Presidential Management Fellows are the next generation of government leaders," said Kiran Ahuja, director of OPM. "The PMF program gives fellows the leadership skills and exposure they need to make a difference in government and an impact within their community. Congratulations to all the 2023 PMF finalists. We cannot wait to see what you will accomplish in public service."
Throughout the next year, finalists will have the opportunity to interview with federal agencies across government to find placements as Presidential Management Fellows.
The mission of the program is to recruit and develop tomorrow’s federal government leaders from all segments of society. The 2023 finalists represent approximately 98 degree programs across 249 academic institutions worldwide.
PMFs are appointed to a two-year, full-time federal position with salary and benefits, where “they apply their skills while engaging in leadership development training that includes experiential learning, cohort-based interactive training, and optional rotational experiences.”
The program offers advanced degree holders a pathway to a permanent career appointment at a federal agency. Over the last few years, on average, 87% of fellows took a permanent or term position following completion of the two-year program.
