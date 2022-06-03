Brimer
Eighteen students in the Bald Knob High School Class of 2022 were awarded scholarships by the Bald Knob Public Education Foundation Inc.
Scholarship funds are provided by community patrons and endowment funds. The purpose of the non-profit foundation is to encourage student academic achievement through scholarships for college or technical education, partial tuition for concurrent credit classes while in high school, and teacher mini grants for innovative activities for students in kindergarten-12th grade.
Scholarship recipients for 2022 are:
Reese Brimer – Michael Wammack Memorial Scholarship, $500; Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $1,000
Drae Bussell – Billy Wayne Emde Memorial Technical Academic Scholarship, $1,000
Cloyee Chambliss – Class of 1954 Alumni Scholarship in Honor of Georgia Stone Byrd, $500; Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $150; Bald Knob Public Education Foundation, $100
Nate Coombe – Lena Wilkison Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Alyssa Cox – Lena Wilkison Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Tayden Hamrick – Bradley G. Roberts Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Sarah Kate McAnelly – James and Linda Staggs Scholarship, $1,000; Class of 1954 Alumni Scholarship in Honor of Georgia Stone Byrd, $500
Colbe McBride – Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $950; Sean Leonard Memorial Scholarship, $300
Hunter McKnight – McGillvray Family Memorial Scholarship In Honor of Jessica Louann McGillvray Koenig, Brian McGillvray and Agnes McGillvray, $500; Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $150; Bald Knob Public Education Foundation, $100
Noah McKnight – McGillvray Family Memorial Scholarship In Honor of Jessica Louann McGillvray Koenig, Brian McGillvray and Agnes McGillvray, $500; Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $150; Bald Knob Public Education Foundation, $100
Ethan Nixon – Barry Strickland Memorial Scholarship $500, Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $150; Bald Knob Public Education Foundation, $100
Rose Pace – Juanita Litzelfelner Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $250
Molli Pierce – Lena Wilkison Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $500
Mya Ragsdale – Patricia Martin Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Madyson Shoebottom – Cheryl Evans Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Reigiana Ward – Kenyatta Haynes Memorial Scholarship, $750; Barry Strickland Memorial Scholarship, $500; Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $250
Kaylee Watson – Hazel Laster Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Kenyatta Haynes Memorial Scholarship, $250
Allie Wolford – Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $1,000
The foundation is a nonprofit community-based organization established in 1994. Donations are tax deductible and can be made online or mailed to 103 W. Park St. in Bald Knob.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.