Twenty graduating seniors at Bald Knob High School were awarded $28,500 in scholarships to further their technical and academic education through the Bald Knob Public Education Foundation Inc.
Scholarship recipients for 2023 are:
Karlie Cochran — Cheryl Evans Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Barry Strickland Memorial Scholarship, $250
Maribel Gomez — Bald Knob Public Education Foundation Scholarship, $1,250
Taylin Green — James & Linda Staggs Scholarship, $1,000; Sean Leonard Memorial Scholarship, $500; Bald Knob Staff Scholarship $250
Riley Gruinnip — Lena Wilkison Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Batty Whites Softball Team Scholarship in Memory of Jeffory Dean Melrose, $500
Tytan Hurst — Patricia Martin Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Bald Knob Public Education Foundation Scholarship, $250
Zoei James — Kenyatta Haynes Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Royce Smith State Farm Insurance Scholarship, $1,000
Aaron King — Billy Wayne Emde Memorial Technical Academic Scholarship, $1,000
Emily King — McGillvray Family Memorial Scholarship in Honor of Jessica Louann McGillvray Koenig, Brian McGillvray and Agnes McGillivray, $500; Bald Knob Public Education Foundation, $750
Maria Lefford — Bald Knob Pubic Education Foundation Scholarship, $1,000
Brantley McGillvray — Bald Knob Public Education Foundation Scholarship, $750; McGillvray Family Memorial Scholarship in Honor of Jessica Louann McGillvray Koenig, Brian McGillvray and Agnes McGillivray, $500
Zoey McGillvray — Lena Wilkison Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; McGillvray Family Memorial Scholarship in Honor of Jessica Louann McGillvray Koenig, Brian McGillvray and Agnes McGillvray, $500; Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $250
Landon Monday — Michael Wammack Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Roxanna Morales Nava — Lena Wilkison Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $750
Alden “Storm” Rogers — Bald Knob Public Education Foundation Scholarship, $1,250
Olivia Simpson — Barry Strickland Memorial Scholarship, $750; White River Eyecare “Student With A Vision” Scholarship, $250
Caiden Sisson — Janet Clark Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $750
Jaden Stephens — Hazel Laster Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $750
Hallie Sterling — Bradley G. Roberts Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $500
Hannah Sterling — Class of 1954 Alumni Scholarship in Honor of Georgia Stone Byrd, $1,000; Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $500
Jimena Martinez Zarraga — Juanita Litzelfelner Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Bald Knob Staff Scholarship, $750
The foundation was established in 1994 as a nonprofit community-based organization to provide scholarships and academic enrichment for students in the Bald Knob School District. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made online or by mail to 103 W. Park in Bald Knob.
