In 1986, Moshe and Yuval Lufan, second-generation fishermen from Kibbutz nof Ginosar, made an astonishing discovery as they walked along the shores of the Sea of Galilee in Israel.
Because of a drought, the Sea of Galilee was at its lowest point in years. While they walked down the beach, they stumbled across something protruding through the mud. They probed the object, dug around it and realized that it was an ancient boat.
Believing they had made a significant discovery, they contacted the Israeli Antiquities Authority. Experts were called in.
The United States embassy brought over J. Richard Steffy, noted nautical archaeologist. Steffy studied the construction of the boat and believed that the construction method proved its antiquity. What Steffy and other experts saw was the mortise and tenon joints that were typical of ancient ships.
News of the discovery spread rapidly. There was a sense of urgency, and it was necessary to work at a fast pace to remove and preserve the boat, but at the same time, they needed to be patient so there would not be any damage to the boat. As workers cleared the mud to reveal the boat, other treasures were discovered, including an oil lamp, an arrowhead and a cooking pot.
The Sea of Galilee was rising, and both children and adults from the Kibbutz helped fill sandbags to protect the boat.
Workers toiled from a suspended platform, and the timbers were constantly watered to protect them. Every plank, peg and joint was recorded.
The boat needed to be supported inside and out with a fiberglass straitjacket to keep it together so it could be moved. It was then encased in polyurethane and set afloat.
Eleven days after the discovery was made, the boat was floated to a facility where work would begin to preserve the find.
A tank had been prepared to treat the boat. This process, which would take several years, replaced water in the wood cells with wax.
The boat is about 27 feet long and 7.5 feet wide. It dates back to the first century and gives us a glimpse of the type of boat fishermen and tradesmen would have used on the Sea of Galilee.
Questions were asked: Who sailed in this boat? Was this Peter and Andrew’s fishing boat? Had Jesus gone to sleep in this boat? Had it been owned by James and John? No one knows the answers to these questions. The ownership and use of the boat remain a mystery.
Today, tourists flock to the Yigal Allon Center at Kibbutz nof Ginosar to see this boat and learn about its discovery.
The process of discovery and preservation of this ancient boat from the Sea of Galilee presented a contrast between urgency and patience. There was urgency in removing it from the Sea of Galilee to a place where the preservation process could take place. And the preservation process was another practice in patience.
This story of the discovery of this first century boat illustrates these two great characteristics of God’s people: 1) urgency and 2) patience.
The writer of Ecclesiastes said, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might” (Ecclesiastes 9:10). There are times we just need to get with the program and get the job done.
The characteristic of patience is seen in several biblical passages. When the apostle Paul wrote the Christians at Galatia, he spoke about the fruit of the Spirit. One element is patience. Sometimes we just need to slow down and let God work. God is patient.
Our challenge is to let God lead us so we don’t confuse the two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.