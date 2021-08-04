Cornerstone Brothers of Searcy will host a Back to School Bash on Tuesday at Berryhill Park.
The event will be held from 4-8 p.m. and will offer free school supplies and food.
“We hope to reach out to our youth and for them to realize their values and commit to taking responsibility for their actions as they make their life choices and become positive role models in their community,” said Earl Young with the 501(c)(3) organization.
The organization hopes to supply those returning to school with “proper supplies and materials such as paper, pencils, pens, markers and book bags.”
“We will also have games for the youth to play,” Young said.
Donations for a scholarship fund also will be taken.
“We provide local youth with a scholarship that will assist them for college or local trade school,” Young said. “This is an ongoing event until the funds have been depleted.”
