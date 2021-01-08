Audra Watts: Review of ‘I Am a Feminist: Claiming the F-Word in Turbulent Times’

Author: Monique Polak
Topics to consider: rape, sex, and abortion.
Stars: 5
One out of every four North American women will be sexually assaulted at some point in their lives. Seventeen percent of girls under the age of 16 experience incest. Fifty-seven percent of indigenous women are sexually assaulted. Only six out of every 100 sexual assault cases actually gets reported to police. This book is such an eye-opener.
I recommend this book wholeheartedly to anyone of any gender who wants to learn more about the world around them! It covers so many topics from body image to domestic violence to race to education to harassment to teaching young men to express emotions! I was so impressed by how well-researched and organized Polak’s book is.
Not only does this book talk about tough subjects, but it also breaks down myths and tells histories of women who made great impacts. I was shocked that I hadn’t heard some of their stories before! The photos are very impressive and contribute greatly to the overall messages. Having extra resources and a glossary of terms in the back also makes this an excellent teaching tool.
If you would like to learn more about sexism, society standards that affect women’s self-image, intersectionality, worldwide movements and so much more – read this book! Not only is it interesting to read, but you will also learn some things you never may have heard of before!
Disclaimer: I was sent a free ARC copy of this book for an honest review.
