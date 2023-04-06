Atwoods Ranch & Home Goods will conclude its grand opening of its new store in Searcy on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m.
The grand opening event includes “sales, giveaway items and deals.”
Although known as a company with "ties to its farming roots," Atwoods is an Oklahoma-based company, owned and operated by the Atwood family, and has been since its founding in 1960. What began as a small, single store has grown into 74 stores with locations in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. This is the company’s 18th store in Arkansas.
The new Atwoods is located at 2212 Queensway St.
