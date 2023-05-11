Arkansas Tech University will host the 2023 ATU First Generation Institute on June 6-8.
The program will provide high school students who will graduate in 2024 and are seeking to become the first generation of their family to attend college with a preview of what it is like to be an Arkansas Tech student.
Specific goals of the ATU First Generation Institute include providing participants with the opportunity to interact with current ATU students, learn about academic opportunities, gain a better understanding of life as a college student, learn about ways to finance education and discover ways to get involved outside the classroom.
“I am so excited to have each of this year’s participants on campus with us in June,” said Deidra Dillard, first-generation student experience coordinator at ATU. “These students are taking time out of their summer vacations to gain knowledge and tools that will further their educational journey. We also look forward to what they will share with us to help us better connect with today’s student.”
The priority deadline to apply is Friday, May 26. The application is available at bit.ly/fgi2023. Participation is limited to the first 50 registrants. Housing, meals and transportation to and from Arkansas Tech in Russellville will be provided free of charge for ATU First Generation Institute participants.
