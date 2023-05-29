Latest e-Edition
- Bald Knob student earns scholarship
- Community briefs
- Sherri Sanders: Lichens on woody ornamentals
- Union Pacific Railroad confirms death of pedestrian hit by train Saturday night in Beebe
- Attending Arkansas Girls, Boys State
- Showing appreciation
- US study finds 1 in 10 get long COVID after omicron, starts identifying key symptoms
- Threat to Queen Elizabeth during 1983 US trip detailed in FBI documents
- Searcy council slashes financial responsibility of car dealership for June Street improvement project
- Resigning WCC girls basketball coach arrested on misdemeanor battery charge
- Searcy 43-year-old arrested, charged with attempted murder after 5-hour manhunt Saturday
- 26-year-old Searcy man in custody after Monday morning shooting outside of Captain D's
- Searcy 41-year-old officially charged for allegedly pointing gun at son of victim he assaulted
- Movies at Berryhill Park back again, starting June 2 at dusk with 2003's 'Finding Nemo'
- Rose Bud High School parent confronts School Board on bullying of daughter, sex abuse allegations
- Angela Ford: Why did God send Jesus to earth?
- Safley gives awards, but also receives, being named Searcy's Teacher of Year
- May 2 deaths just north of Searcy officially ruled homicides; person of interest in custody
