Arkansas State University-Beebe recently welcomed Dr. Blake Perkins to serve as the associate vice chancellor for academics.

Perkins previously worked at Williams Baptist University, where he served as chairman of history and political science and associate professor of history. In addition to his post as chairman, he held several leadership positions within the institution, including Faculty Senate president and faculty representative to the WBU board of trustees. Perkins has experience in assessment, program review and accreditation.

