Arkansas State University-Beebe recently welcomed Dr. Blake Perkins to serve as the associate vice chancellor for academics.
Perkins previously worked at Williams Baptist University, where he served as chairman of history and political science and associate professor of history. In addition to his post as chairman, he held several leadership positions within the institution, including Faculty Senate president and faculty representative to the WBU board of trustees. Perkins has experience in assessment, program review and accreditation.
Perkins’ academic training is in history, earning a Bachelor of Arts in history from Lyon College, a Master of Arts in History from Missouri State University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in history at West Virginia University. He is active in the discipline, regularly researching and publishing books and articles on the history of the Ozarks and history of agriculture. He currently serves as vice president of the Arkansas Historical Association.
Perkins is also engaged in community relations, serving as an active school board member of the Hillcrest Public School District and a member of the board of directors of the Lawrence Healthcare Foundation. He has also volunteered as a youth league baseball coach and intramural basketball coach.
A native of Arkansas, Perkins grew up on a fifth-generation cattle farm in Lawrence and Sharp counties. He and his wife, Jodie, have two sons, Maddox and Rylan.
Perkins will maintain offices at both the Beebe and Heber Springs campuses, serving as the academic officer at the latter. His duties include assisting the vice chancellor for academics and academic deans in leading the college’s faculty and academic staff, playing an instrumental role in the assessment of academic and co-curricular programs for student success, supporting the college’s compliance with institutional and program accreditations, working with faculty in professional development and promotions and other leadership roles in the Office of Academics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.