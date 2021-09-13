Arkansas State University-Beebe and Cathy Eoff, owner of Eoff and Associates Realty Inc. have teamed up to create the Vanguard Mini-Grants program.
This program is an opportunity for faculty and staff to apply for funding beyond normal budget needs. This program will further align with the ASU-Beebe goal of meeting students’ changing needs in these challenging times.
Eoff is a member of the ASU-Beebe Board of Visitors and has served the ASU-Beebe Development Council for 25 years. She also currently serves on the Lecture-Concert Committee.
“We are thankful,” ASU-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin said. “This provides a financial means for special projects, which will greatly enhance the learning environment of our students.”
The donation of $7,500 is available to support funding requests of at least $750 and not to exceed $1,500 during the 2021-22 academic year. Any full-time faculty or staff member on any ASU-Beebe campus may apply for funding; however, funds must be spent during current academic year.
Vanguard Mini-Grants are awards given to faculty or staff who have projects that will engage in scholarly activities or programs designed to improve instruction, programmatic offerings and/or student success initiatives that support the college initiative and strategic goals.
Following the announcement Aug. 11 during the Vanguard Summit, Cathy Eoff addressed those in attendance, saying “We appreciate all of the ASU-Beebe staff and professors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.