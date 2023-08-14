Arkansas State University-Beebe has announced its performing arts season.

The 2023-24 Lecture-Concert Series will commence with The Suzie Glaze New Folk Ensemble on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. in The Grove, located behind State Hall on the Beebe campus. This will feature an Americana group that “blends folk with exciting new Celtic-inspired originals.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.