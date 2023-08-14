Arkansas State University-Beebe has announced its performing arts season.
The 2023-24 Lecture-Concert Series will commence with The Suzie Glaze New Folk Ensemble on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. in The Grove, located behind State Hall on the Beebe campus. This will feature an Americana group that “blends folk with exciting new Celtic-inspired originals.”
Mitzi Adams, NASA solar scientist from the Marshall Space Center, will speak Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. in the Owen Center theater. Adams will present “The Sun, Space, Weather and Eclipses.”
“The Iconic Monsters of Halloween” by Dr. Brent Bristow, professor of music, will be held Oct. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the ASU-Beebe Science Building Lecture Hall.
The community Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Nov 30. Starting at 2 p.m., there will be a pottery sale in The Grove, which raises funds for the Student Emergency Hope Fund. The event features a visit from Santa Claus, crafts, refreshments, hay rides, holiday photos and entertainment. The main program begins at 5:30 p.m., featuring a greeting from ASU-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin, a tree-lighting ceremony, a performance by Studio 360 dancers and more. The tree-lighting event is free and open to the public.
Cirque Zuma Zuma will perform Feb. 19, 2024, at 7 p.m. in the Owen Center theater.
Disney Imagineer McNair Wilson will perform April 4, 2024, at 7 p.m. in the Owen Center theater, and will share stories of “creativity and innovation” from his time with Disney.
The ASU-Beebe theater department will present “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” from Nov. 2-5, and “Alice in Wonderland” from April 18-21, 2024, both in the Owen Center theater. Tickets are $5 each, and showtimes are listed at asub.ticketleap.com/.
The ASU-Beebe Symphonic Band concerts will be held Oct. 2, Nov. 14, March 7, 2024, and April 25, 2024, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Owen Center theater. Singers and Chamber Singers concerts are scheduled for Oct. 10, Dec. 5, March 12, 2024, and April 29, 2024, also taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the Owen Center theater.
The Abington Library Series will feature “Arkansas History in Songs & Stories” by Charley Sandage on Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m., “Ozark Dogs & Don’t Know Tough” by Eli Cranor on Oct. 12 at 9:30 a.m., and “Arkansas Backstories, Volume One & Two” by Joe David Rice in November (date and time to be determined).
The England Center Art Gallery will showcase exhibitions throughout the season. Fall 2023 will feature “Michael Shaeffer” in September, “Couples that Create: Fernandez” in October, and the “ASU-Beebe Student Show” in November. Spring 2024 will feature “Arshia Khan” in February, “Liz Koerner” in March and the “ASU-Beebe Student Show” in April. All England Center Art Gallery Shows and Abington Library Series events are free and open to the public.
ASU-Beebe Performing Arts Series season passes for 2023-24 are available. Tickets can be purchased online at asub.ticketleap.com/. For more information, call (501) 882-3600, or visit www.asub.edu.
