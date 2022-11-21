Arkansas State University-Beebe will host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 1 in The Grove behind State Hall on the Beebe campus.
The festivities will begin with a pottery sale starting at 3 p.m., with proceeds benefitting the ASU-Beebe Student Emergency Hope Fund. The ASU-Beebe Symphonic Band will perform at 4 p.m., followed by the Arkansas National Guard 5-Star Brass 106th Army Band at 4:30 p.m. and the Studio 360 Dancers at 5:15 p.m.
Dr. Jennifer Methvin, ASU-Beebe chancellor, will present holiday greetings at 5:30 p.m. and announce the honorary tree lighter for 2022. The ASU-Beebe Chamber Singers will perform at 6 p.m. Other activities will include crafts, refreshments, hayrides (courtesy of the John Deere agriculture technology program) and a visit from Santa Claus.
ASU-Beebe held its first tree lighting ceremony in 2016. The Leyland cypress tree has an estimated height of 25 feet and is decorated each year with thousands of blue and white lights.
For more information, call (501) 882-3600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.