Arkansas State University-Beebe will host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 1 in The Grove behind State Hall on the Beebe campus.

The festivities will begin with a pottery sale starting at 3 p.m., with proceeds benefitting the ASU-Beebe Student Emergency Hope Fund. The ASU-Beebe Symphonic Band will perform at 4 p.m., followed by the Arkansas National Guard 5-Star Brass 106th Army Band at 4:30 p.m. and the Studio 360 Dancers at 5:15 p.m.

