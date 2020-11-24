Arkansas State University-Beebe welcomes the community to view this year’s ASU-Beebe Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday at 5 p.m. on the ASU-Beebe website at: www.asub.edu.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the event was changed this year to an online ceremony.
Highlights of the Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony will include holiday greetings from Dr. Jennifer Methvin, ASU-Beebe chancellor; ASU-Beebe mascot Van Vanguard; and Santa Claus.
“Even though we couldn’t have a traditional in-person ceremony, we still wanted to celebrate this meaningful event,” Methvin said. “Community involvement is important to us, and I know no better way to kick off the holidays than to light this beautiful tree. We hope everyone will view the online ceremony with us.”
This is the fifth year for the ASU-Beebe Tree Lighting Ceremony. The Leyland Cypress tree has an estimated height of 25 feet and is decorated each year with thousands of blue and white lights.
