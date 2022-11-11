The Arkansas State University-Beebe 2022-23 Lecture-Concert Series will present Arkansas native and American film, television producer and director Harry Thomason at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Owen Center Theatre on the Beebe campus. The lecture is free admission and open to the public.
Thomason is known for the 1983 television series “Designing Women” and “Evening Shade,” which he co-produced with his wife, Linda Bloodworth-Thomason. In 1974, Thomason filmed a movie in Beebe titled “The Great Lester Boggs.” Other movie and television credits include “So Sad About Gloria,” “The Fall Guy” and the miniseries, “The Blue and the Gray.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.