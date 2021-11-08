ASU-Beebe to host community tree lighting ceremony

Arkansas State University-Beebe invites the public to the annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Grove behind State Hall on the Beebe campus.
This year will feature a free concert from Jubilation Jazz as part of the 2021-22 Lecture-Concert Series.
Jubilation Jazz will present Christmas favorites, along with special guest performers at the event. The 20-plus-member group is noted for its big band orchestra sound. The band was formed in 1997 by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention and performs in churches, prisons, festivals and overseas in Jordan, Brazil, Trinidad, St. Kitts and Mexico.
In addition to the free concert, other highlights of the event will include crafts, storytelling, hay rides and visiting with Santa Claus. Also, handcrafted dishes and pottery will be available for purchase with funds going directly to the Student Emergency Hope Fund.
“Community involvement is important to us, and I know no better way to kick off the holidays than to light this beautiful tree,” ASU-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin said.
This is the sixth year for the ASU-Beebe Community Tree Lighting Ceremony. The Leyland Cypress tree has an estimated height of 25 feet and is decorated each year with thousands of blue and white lights.
