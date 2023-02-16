ASU-Beebe to host annual Agriculture Day events

Arkansas State University-Beebe students learn about pigs during the 2019 Ag Day. This year, the event is expected to draw more than 2,000 students.

 Contributed photo

The Arkansas State University-Beebe agriculture department will celebrate Ag Day on Wednesday with more than 2,000 students from across the state expected to attend.

Students and advisors attending represent high school chapters of Future Farmers of America, a national student agricultural organization.

