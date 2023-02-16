ASU-Beebe to host annual Agriculture Day events

The Arkansas State University-Beebe agriculture department will celebrate Ag Day on Wednesday with more than 2,000 students from across the state expected to attend.
Students and advisors attending represent high school chapters of Future Farmers of America, a national student agricultural organization.
Since 1956, high school agriculture students have traveled from all over the state to attend Ag Day at ASU-Beebe. Within the last 50 years, attendance has nearly doubled, with approximately 1,200 students attending in 1972 and more than 2,100 attending in 2019.
Students also will have the opportunity to attend a preview of areas of study offered at ASU-Beebe, which will be held in the Centennial Bank Gymnasium prior to the Ag Day events. The campuswide contests will include skilled competitions in agriculture areas such as ag communications, agronomy, dairy foods, electricity, farm business management, floriculture, land, equine, poultry, livestock, mechanics and veterinary science.
ASU-Beebe has the only working farm on a community college campus, as well as one of the only post-secondary two-year agriculture programs in Arkansas. The facilities are used to impart real-world agricultural principles to students through hands-on learning. In addition to classrooms, the agriculture program has a 150-acre farm featuring pasture, livestock working facilities, an orchard, an arena, greenhouse and shop.
