ASU-Beebe will present acclaimed author and historian Grace Elizabeth Hale’s presentation of her recent book “Cool Town: How Athens, Georgia Launched Alternative Music and Changed American Culture” in the second presentation of the ASU-Beebe 2020-21 Lecture-Concert series.
The free virtual event will be streamed live on the ASU-Beebe YouTube channel at 5 p.m. Feb. 25. Join the program at youtube.com/ASUBeebeOfficial.
Hale is an award-winning writer and professor of American Studies and History at the University of Virginia. She is an internationally recognized expert on modern American culture and the regional culture of the U.S. South. She has written pieces for The New York Times, The Washington Post, American Scholar, CNN, Slate, Southern Cultures and Southern Spaces.
With more than 20 years in academia, Hale has lectured on these topics widely in the U.S., Europe and Japan for both academic and popular audiences.
Her book details how an alternative culture in conjunction with the University of Georgia produced incredible talents like the B-52’s, R.E.M. and Pylon that later became headline artists in music, art and literary works in the 1980s and 1990s. It has drawn critical acclaim and awards and was named “one of the best books of 2020” by National Public Radio, Rolling Stone magazine and Slate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.