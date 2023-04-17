ASU-Beebe Theatre to present 'Is He Dead?'

ASU-Beebe theater students practice a scene from “Is He Dead?” for the upcoming performances in the Owen Center theater on the Beebe campus. Pictured are Turner Ward, Cabot High School, as the art pupil; Jaye Bottoms, Searcy High School, as Ferguson; and Ben Byrd, Heber Springs High School, as Dutchy.

The Arkansas State University-Beebe Theatre Department will present “Is He Dead?” on Thursday through Saturday in the Owen Center theater on the Beebe campus.

Show times will be 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, and a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. performance Saturday. The show is open to the public with free admission.

