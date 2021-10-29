ASU-Beebe theater to present play
The Theater Department at Arkansas State University–Beebe will present the musical “The Old Man and The Old Moon” at 7 p.m. Nov. 4; at 7 p.m. Nov. 5; and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 6.
“The Old Man and The Old Moon” tells the epic tale of an old man who refills the moon each night with liquid light. When his wife unexpectedly leaves home, The Old Man abandons his post and plunges the world into darkness. His eventful journey across land, air and sea to find her reminds them – and us – of the unwavering power of love.
“The Old Man and The Old Moon” is an award-winning original play by PigPen Theatre Co. “This is a story of time and tides and quests, the sort of fable on which mythologies and religions are founded,” said Ben Brantley of The New York Times. TheaterMania called the production, “Extraordinarily imaginative – a rare example of true theatre magic!”
Ryan Gibbons is director of the production; technical director is Hope Hargrove; technical coordinator is Jason McCoy; and musical directors are Christy Fudge and Frank Pitts.
Admission is free and open to the public. However, tickets are required to ensure social distancing is maintained in the theater during the performance. To reserve seating, go to www.asublife.ticketleap.com/oldmanandtheoldmoon.
Doors will open 30 minutes before each showtime at the ASU-Beebe Owen Center Theater, located on the Beebe campus at 1102 W. College St.
For more information, call (501) 882-3600 or visit www.asub.edu.
