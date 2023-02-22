The Arkansas State University-Beebe students in the medication assistant cohort for the fall 2022 on the Searcy campus recently achieved a 100% pass rate on the Medication Assistant Certified state certification exam.
“We are so proud of this first cohort class of medication assistants," said Cindy Smith, director of nursing. "These certified nursing assistants will now be able to return to their respective health-care positions to provide a broader range of skills to patients.”
Smith said in order to be accepted into the medication assistant certification class, the students must be a certified nursing assistant in good standing with the Office of Long-Term Care and must have worked as a CNA in a long-term care facility for at least one year to qualify to take the class. Once they pass the class and the state MA-C exam, they can then dispense medications as directed.
Students in the MA-C cohort who achieved the 100% pass rate included Jessica Dykes, Kelly Flowers, Amber Huie, Brittany Layton, Andrea McCoy, Nassir Mohamed, Abbie Perkins, Alax Pruitt, Mollie Reaves and Donna Smith.
