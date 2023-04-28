The Arkansas State University-Beebe Office of Student Life honored residential students during the annual Student Life Impact Awards banquet held April 19 in the Dr. Eugene McKay Student Center.

The annual event is an opportunity for the residential community to “reflect and celebrate the completion of another year.”

