Several students earned academic distinction during the spring 2023 semester at Arkansas State University-Beebe.
Students with 15 credit hours or more completed during the semester must have a 4.0 grade-point average to be named on the chancellor’s list. Students included on the dean’s list must have a 3.5-3.99 GPA.
The lists comprise 192 students attending classes at Beebe, Heber Springs, Searcy, Little Rock Air Force Base and online campus locations.
Area students named to the chancellor’s list included:
Bald Knob: Meagan Nichole Cooley and Maddy Grace Roberts.
Beebe: Lizzie Carol Belew, Emma Elizabeth Bertram, Ethan Blaeuer, Darcy Lee Bunting, Emma Rose Crisco, Lyanna Rose Davis, Emmie Michelle Driskill, Gavin A. Hearren, Christian Adam Martindill and Morgan Paige Usery.
Bradford: Hailey Rose Osborn.
Des Arc: Julia Marie Hasley.
El Paso: Glenda Gayle Gibson.
Griffithville: Elijah Aviel Day.
Judsonia: Mykal Steven Sullivan.
McRae: Maxwell Cole Poindexter and Geren Rosenlund.
Romance: Ella Grace Wise.
Rose Bud: Dalton Keith Gorham and Lane Andrew Vinson.
Searcy: Emily M. Alexander, Angelica Catherine Barrick, Ashley Ann Coker, Dylan Burl Covington, Annabelle M. Ferren, Hannah Faith Henderson, Teresa Ann Hicks, Amber Lynn Schuurman, Sara Owen Scott, Michael Shipman, Briana Nichole Smith and Payton Shane Tharp.
Area students named to the dean’s list included:
Beebe: Taylor Elizabeth Binkley, Benjamin Garett Byrd, Ashley Nicole Clark, Jacelyn Makenna Jones and Allison Paige Scott.
Bradford: Ozmar Javier Herrera, Valerie L. Larie and Katie Lynn Robertson.
El Paso: Sarah Anne Parrish.
Pangburn: Kristin B. Johnson.
Romance: Jade Mckenzie Haydon and Abigail D. Smith.
Rose Bud: Jon Bradshaw, Logan Shawn Gorham, Avery Brooks Orman and Dimitria Breeze Madysin Purcel.
Searcy: Hunter Lynn Altom, Ashlyn Jaye Bottoms, Olivia Grace Clark, Drew Metheny Curtis, Alexandra Davis, Hannah Jaymes Garner, Lauren Nicole Goodson, Santos Bernardino Gutierrez, Elaina Michelle Jett, Trisha L. King, Madison Abigale Lee, Lauren Denise Mobley, Haley Elizabeth Morris, Seth Austin Parmenter, Jasmine E. Rainey, Charles Gregory Roberts, Brianna Elia Staples, Parker Lennon Styers, Holli Marie Wammack, Natalie Brooke White, Caitlin Nicole Williams and William Spencer Wilson.
