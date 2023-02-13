ASU-Beebe signs agreement with ATU

Arkansas State University-Beebe and Arkansas Tech University signed four 2+2 transfer articulation agreements during a brief ceremony at the ASU-Beebe Dr. Eugene McKay Student Center held in January.
ASU-Beebe and ATU entered into a memorandum of understanding of articulation for degree plans in agriculture business, fisheries and wildlife sciences, biology and environmental science.
During remarks, ASU-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin said, “We are excited to partner with ATU on these agriculture-related articulation agreements. We have a unique agriculture heritage and passionate faculty and deans to offer these transfer opportunities. This is a ‘win-win’ for students at both institutions.”
Dr. Blake Perkins, associate vice chancellor for academics, said, “These 2+2 articulation agreements in agriculture, fisheries and wildlife, biology and environmental science help ensure that ASU-Beebe students can transfer ... into bachelor's degree programs in these areas at Arkansas Tech. We are delighted to make these pathways available to our students.”
Those attending the ceremony from ATU were President Dr. Robin Bowen; Dr. John Jackson, department head of biological sciences and professor of fisheries science; Dr. Russ Jones, dean of the College of Business and Economic Development and professor of accounting; and Lisa Clark, director of online partnerships.
Those attending from ASU-Beebe were Methvin, Dr. Jason Goodner, vice chancellor for academics; Perkins; Dr. Cheryl Wiedmaier, dean of career education division; Joseph Scott, director of allied health; Judy Kirk, interim dean of math and science division; Jake Marquess, professor of biology; and Jerry Sites, assistant professor of agriculture.
Following the signing ceremony, those in attendance toured the science building and the ASU-Beebe farm facilities.
