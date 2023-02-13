ASU-Beebe signs agreement with ATU

Arkansas Tech University President Dr. Robin Bowen (left) and Arkansas State University-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin signed 2+2 articulation agreements in agriculture business, fisheries and wildlife sciences, biology and environmental science at ASU-Beebe recently.

Arkansas State University-Beebe and Arkansas Tech University signed four 2+2 transfer articulation agreements during a brief ceremony at the ASU-Beebe Dr. Eugene McKay Student Center held in January.

ASU-Beebe and ATU entered into a memorandum of understanding of articulation for degree plans in agriculture business, fisheries and wildlife sciences, biology and environmental science.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.