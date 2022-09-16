Arkansas State University-Beebe and the University of Arkansas-Monticello signed a memorandum of understanding 2+2 articulation agreement during a brief ceremony at the ASU-Beebe England Center on Sept. 1.

“We are excited to partner with UA-Monticello on this articulation agreement,” said Dr. Jennifer Methvin, ASU-Beebe chancellor. “This is an exceptional pathway for those who wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree in visual arts, and our faculty worked together to make it happen.”

