Arkansas State University-Beebe and the University of Arkansas-Monticello signed a memorandum of understanding 2+2 articulation agreement during a brief ceremony at the ASU-Beebe England Center on Sept. 1.
“We are excited to partner with UA-Monticello on this articulation agreement,” said Dr. Jennifer Methvin, ASU-Beebe chancellor. “This is an exceptional pathway for those who wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree in visual arts, and our faculty worked together to make it happen.”
Dr. Jason Goodner, vice chancellor for academics, said, “Articulation agreements help ensure students with an associate degree can transfer seamlessly. We are excited to partner with UA-Monticello and provide this pathway in the visual arts.”
Those attending the ceremony from UA-Monticello were Dr. Peggy Doss, chancellor; Crystal Halley, vice chancellor for academic affairs; Jeff Weaver, vice chancellor for advancement and chief of staff; Dr. Steven Harper, dean of the School of Arts and Humanities; and Tom Richard, professor of art.
Those in attendance from ASU-Beebe were Methvin, Chancellor; Goodner, also chief academic officer; Rose Mary Jackson, associate vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement; Teddy Davis, dean of Arts and Humanities; Thomas Fernandez, assistant professor of art; Lisa Floryshak, assistant professor of art; Amber Bramlett, assistant professor of education; Penny Cook, instructor of education; Tyler Bittle, director of admissions; Zackery Tucker, dean of students.
