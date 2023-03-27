ASU-Beebe SGA Presidents Day proclamation honors Anderson

Arkansas State University-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin (left) presents ASU-Beebe's SGA Presidents Day proclamation to James D. Anderson’s son, Tom Anderson, and grandson, Derrick Anderson, along with current SGA President Zayd Kelley (right).

 Contributed photo

Arkansas State University-Beebe Student Government Association President Zayd Kelley and Dr. Jennifer Methvin, ASU-Beebe chancellor, signed a joint proclamation recognizing March 17, 2023, as SGA Presidents Day, in honor of the 100th birthday of the first student body president, James D. “Andy” Anderson, who died in 2013.   

Attending the event were faculty, staff and alumni, as well as Anderson’s son, Tom Anderson, and grandson, Derrick Anderson. Tom spoke briefly about his father's service in the military, government and the community.   

