Arkansas State University-Beebe 2022-23 Lecture-Concert Series will welcome the Vanderbilt Melodores for a free outdoor concert during ASU-Beebe Family Week on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in The Grove behind State Hall on the Beebe campus.
In addition to the free concert, the series has partnered with Student Activities and Great Western Dining Services during ASU-Beebe Family Week in providing free food to the first 300 concert attendees, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
“We are excited to present our first lecture-concert event for the season,” said Andrea Cole, development officer/major gifts and co-chair of the Lecture-Concert Committee. “We hope many will attend and enjoy Vanderbilt Melodores, as well as celebrate ASU-Beebe Family Week.”
Founded in the spring of 2009 by four students at Vanderbilt University, the Melodores have since made waves across the country and abroad with their unique a cappela repertoire, that spans multiple genres. The Melodores have competed in several a cappella competitions across the nation, including the International Championships of Collegiate A Cappella, in which they placed third in the world at New York City’s Lincoln Center.
In 2014, the Melodores were selected to be one of six groups to compete in Season 5 of NBC’s hit show “The Sing-Off.” The Melodores went on to win “The Sing-Off,” the only collegiate champions in the show’s history, taking home a $50,000 cash prize. They have kept themselves busy since, recording albums and touring the globe.
For more information, call (501) 882-3600 or visit www.asub.edu.
