Arkansas State University-Beebe 2022-23 Lecture-Concert Series will welcome the Vanderbilt Melodores for a free outdoor concert during ASU-Beebe Family Week on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in The Grove behind State Hall on the Beebe campus.

In addition to the free concert, the series has partnered with Student Activities and Great Western Dining Services during ASU-Beebe Family Week in providing free food to the first 300 concert attendees, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

