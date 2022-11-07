Arkansas State University-Beebe and the Searcy School District have announced that Janet Benight will be serving the students at Searcy School District as the career coach.

The career coach position provides early outreach to low-income students and their parents with information about postsecondary education, as well as information on how to prepare, apply and pay for it. Cody McMichael, campus operations manager for the ASU-Beebe Heber Springs campus, said the partnership will motivate and support Searcy School District students.

