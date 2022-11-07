Arkansas State University-Beebe and the Searcy School District have announced that Janet Benight will be serving the students at Searcy School District as the career coach.
The career coach position provides early outreach to low-income students and their parents with information about postsecondary education, as well as information on how to prepare, apply and pay for it. Cody McMichael, campus operations manager for the ASU-Beebe Heber Springs campus, said the partnership will motivate and support Searcy School District students.
“We have two model career coach programs that serve students in Heber Springs, West Side and Guy-Perkins school districts,” he said. “This program has worked very well for students who are making the transition into higher education after high school. They are more focused on their career choices, and this helps them to see a clear educational path toward their goals.”
Searcy School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said, “This partnership with ASU-Beebe and Searcy is providing our Searcy High School students with an even better opportunity to take their high school diploma and move directly into the workforce.”
