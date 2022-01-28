High school seniors can apply for available scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year at Arkansas State University-Beebe. The application deadline is April 1 at 5 p.m.
ASU-Beebe offers numerous private scholarships. Often, these scholarships or endowments are established to honor a family member, classmate, mentor, friend or faculty member.
“We are excited that the number of scholarships continues to grow, as well as the number of students we can serve,” ASU-Beebe Development Officer/Major Gifts Andrea Cole said.
New and returning students are encouraged to apply for a variety of privately funded scholarships administered by the ASU-Beebe Office of Institutional Advancement.
Scholarships require evidence of scholastic achievement and/or outstanding ability in the area of the award. Scholarships vary in amounts and duration of award, with some being campus specific among the four ASU-Beebe campuses at Beebe, Heber Springs, Little Rock Air Force Base and Searcy.
In order to be considered for privately funded scholarships, students are encouraged to apply each year during the spring semester. Students will then be notified by email or mail if they are selected for one of the scholarships available.
Applicants for the privately funded scholarships may apply online at www.giveasub.com/scholarship application. To request an application form, contact the Institutional Advancement Office at (501) 882-8855.
