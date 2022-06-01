Two hundred students earned academic distinction during the spring 2022 semester at Arkansas State University-Beebe.
Students with 15 credit hours or more completed during the semester must have a 4.0 grade-point average to be named on the chancellor’s list. Students included on the Deans’ List must have a 3.5-3.99 GPA.
The lists are composed of students attending classes at Beebe, Heber Springs, Searcy, the Little Rock Air Force Base and online campus locations.
Area students named to the chancellor’s list included:
Bald Knob — Kaden Cox, Stephanie McClain, Clifton Pearce, Malachi Pearrow, Maddy Roberts, Justin Tindall and Joel Vire.
Beebe — Estella Cordero, Macy Gillette, Evelynn McCoy, Ashton Mckenzie and Colby Pflugradt.
Bradford — Marcus Carroll, Kaitlyn Mitchell and Hannah Story.
El Paso — Brent Clark.
Judsonia — Kahlan Gracey and Ethan Jones.
Rose Bud — Logan Gorham, Hope Hartle, Ashley King and Lane Vinson.
Searcy — Felicite Bolden, Lauren Davis, Tyler Hunt, Josiah Overstreet, Kelsey Qualls, Cyndy Rios, Amber Schuurman, Michael Shipman, Faith Wise, Gracie Wise, Haylee Williams and Kaeli Woechan.
Area students named to the deans’ list included:
Bald Knob — Joseph Barnett, Emily Ferricher, Kristen King and Jeanie Richards.
Beebe — Ashton Bailey, Keaton Bell, Darcy Bunting, Benjamin Byrd, Spencer Davis, Emmie Driskill, Laci Garrett, Phillip Hatfield, Jacelyn Jones, Stephanie Lurz, Dalton McLaughlin, Tristan Seibert, Kylie Smith, Kalynn Sturgeon and Morgan Usery.
Bradford — Elijah Dunn, Taegen Mason and Katie Robertson.
Judsonia — Krystal Bishop.
McRae — Lane Cranford.
Pangburn — Savannah Decker and Taylor Walczak.
Romance — Kailey Terry and Chastity Weeks.
Rose Bud — Dimitria Purcell.
Searcy — Tabitha Adams, Hunter Altom, Brandon Applewhite, Alaina Brewster, Seth Brown, Kurtis Burkett, Evans Dawkins, Courtney Driskill, Hannah Henderson, Destiny Menhinick, Haley Morris, Gerald Parish, Dylan Phillips, Jasmine Rainey, Natalie Randolph, Gentry Smith, Ashlyn Starks, Melissa Sullivan, Troy Treece, Stephanie Ward, Natalie White, Peyton Worley and Amber Zentz.
