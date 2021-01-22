Several area students were among 172 students who earned academic distinction during the fall 2020 semester at Arkansas State University-Beebe.
Students with 15 credit hours or more completed during the semester must have a 4.0 grade-point average to be named on the chancellor’s list. Students included on the deans’ list must have a 3.5-3.99 GPA.
Those named to the chancellor’s list included:
Beebe: Melissa Gaston, Christiana Knapp, Daniel Martinez, Ashton Mckenzie, Sarah Tate and Thomas Turney.
Bradford: Hannah Story and Lacey Rowe.
El Paso: Brent Clark.
Judsonia: Yoel Carrera, Kolton King, Jennifer Miller and Landon Shourd.
Kensett: Jessica Rios-Rivera.
McRae: Victoria Boggs and James-David Martin.
Pangburn: Bailey Jones and Branson Lawson.
Searcy: Gertrude Carthorne, Colton Kaufman, Russell Lewis, Debra McSpadden, Maguire Rodgers, Hannah Schowe, Redmond Williams, Molly Wilson and William Yancey.
Those named to the deans’ list included:
Bald Knob: Tyler Edge, Austin Fisher, Sarah Gaskin and Madison Piker.
Beebe: Cassie Bayles, Bobbie Bittle, Madison Childres, Hunter Free, Katherine Holtz, Nasasha Smith, Sierra Strickland, and Charity Tate. Judsonia: Izabella Abila, Jay Cox, Ethan Jones, Colten Long, Eric Ring and Lyzett Munoz-Vega.
Kensett: Michael Menton.
McRae: Katie Cole.
Pangburn: Taylor Walczak.
Rose Bud: Hope Hartle and Haley Isaacson.
Searcy: Seth Beach, Eli Cranford, Steven Ferren, Samuel Forcier, Samuel Irby, Griffin Love, James Ludlow, Robert Paul, Portia Southard, Anna Watson and Billy Wolford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.